Arden residents have security concerns after attempted break-ins

LOXAHATHCEE, Fla. — WPTV's Loxahatchee reporter, Michael Hoffman, has been getting calls from the residents of the normally quiet community of The Arden. They tell Hoffman that two nights ago more than 20 homes had someone try to break into them.

In one case an intruder also tried to take someone's dog.

"It's a beautiful community," Arden resident Ben Brown said. "Nice ambiance and a quiet atmosphere."

That is until two nights ago when residents say there were more than 20 attempted break-ins. Security video exclusively obtained by WPTV shows a juvenile attempting to get inside multiple homes. Managing to get inside and almost taking a family's dog.

"Later on he then stole a golf cart," Brown said. "And led a chase from Southern [Boulevard] to [U.S. Highway] 441."

"On a scale of one to 10, how frustrated does this make you," Hoffman asked.

"Oh, it's like 11," Arden resident Daniel Yepes said.

Yepes moved to Arden from Boca Raton because of the safe and family-oriented atmosphere that's a draw to many residents. But he said his concerns with security just keep growing.

"At the end of the day, everybody is kind of taking matters into their own hands in terms of security," Yepes said.

WPTV spoke with residents off-camera. One of whom had a security company on the way to install high-quality security cameras.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incidents are all tied to one juvenile who has been taken into custody.

Hoffman reached out to the company in charge of the community's security. They have not answered questions or responded to requests for interviews.