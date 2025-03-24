2 people rescued after SUV plunges into Loxahatchee Groves canal

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Two people were rescued after an SUV plunged into a canal Monday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of D Road and Valencia Drive in Loxahatchee Groves.

Witnesses told fire rescue that the vehicle suddenly and without warning crossed several lanes of traffic on Southern Boulevard before crashing into the canal.

One of the people inside the SUV called 911 and said the vehicle was sinking.

Fire Rescue said a good Samaritan saw the crash, pulled over and was able to assist both people from the SUV.

When rescue crews arrived, they said the front of the vehicle, including most of the passenger compartment, was submerged.

Officials said both of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to suddenly veer off the road and into the water.