2 men dead after murder-suicide in Palm Beach County

Double shooting occurred in the 12100 block of 67th Street North, sheriff's office says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide late Sunday night in The Acreage.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a double shooting in the 12100 block of 67th Street North at 11:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one man, identified as the aggressor, shot the victim before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident.

The names of the men who died have not been released.

The sheriff's office has not released any other details.

