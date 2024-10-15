2 local wildlife sanctuary nonprofits sustain severe damage from major tornados

Two non-profit wildlife conservation organizations are looking for clean-up assistance and donations after being forced to close after Wednesday's tornadoes.

"I cried," said Susan Nash, the executive director of Treasure Coast Wildlife Center.

Last Tuesday, Nash prepped the facility for Hurricane Milton. On Wednesday, tornadoes came through, causing nearly $1 million worth of damages.

"We've worked so hard and so long to make this facility, and it was destroyed in a matter of minutes,” said Nash.

The organization is a rehabilitation and preserve center for animals in the Treasure Coast.

"This was supposed to be a place where the people of Martin County could visit the wildlife," Nash said.

"The frame was 80% up. They were supposed to finish it last week," said Nash.

Panther Ridge in Loxahatchee also became victim to the tornadoes, as its cat enclosures were destroyed.

"We went through our hurricane protocols with our animals on Tuesday. We definitely did not expect a tornado to hit us," Sadie Ryan, animal curator at Panther Ridge Conservation Center.

"We have ten different species of exotic felines here. We have about seven enclosures, that got completely knocked down by trees," said Ryan.

Panther Ridge and Treasure Coast are both non-profit nature facilities that rely on tourism and tours to make money.

With both facilities destroyed, they're out of business for the foreseeable future.

"Recovery is hard because we're not even sure if it was ensured because it wasn't up yet," Nash said. "Financially, being a non-profit, it's really hard."

Both facilities welcome donations of any kind for Treasure Coast Wildlife Center and Panther Ridge Conservation Center.