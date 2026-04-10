Video shows PBSO deputy deploying Taser on fleeing motorcyclist who then slams into SUV on Hypoluxo Road

LANTANA, Fla. — Newly obtained cell phone video reveals the tense moment a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy fired a Taser at a man on a motorbike — seconds before he sped into traffic and collided with an SUV in a violent crash.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Hypoluxo Road, just east of I-95. Authorities identified the rider as 27-year-old Stanley Jacques, who remains in critical condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center with severe head injuries.

Video captures PBSO Taser incident moments before motorcyclist slams into SUV

A Sequence of Events

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), deputies first spotted Jacques riding recklessly and attempted to stop him in a food mart parking lot. Instead of complying, investigators say he fled, crossed Hypoluxo Rd. and crashed briefly into a grassy area.

Deputies confronted him a second time — this time, the exchange was caught on camera by a bystander.

In the footage, a deputy can be seen firing a Taser. Jacques then immediately takes off down Hypoluxo Rd., colliding head-on with the front passenger side of an SUV traveling west. Witnesses can be heard gasping as Jacques is thrown from the motorbike onto the roadway.

Sheriff’s Office Statement

PBSO said the Taser deployed in the video never made contact with Jacques. Officials stressed that no deputies have been placed on leave following the incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Jacques had been stopped for reckless driving and was ordered to get off his bike before fleeing again.

Lingering Questions

WPTV’s Joel Lopez spoke with the person who recorded the video. The individual did not want to appear on camera but expressed concern — wanting to know how Jacques is doing and what exactly led to the confrontation.

People near the location where the crash happened tell WPTV they've seen Jacques driving recklessly in the past, and the day of the incident.

When WPTV stopped by Jacques’ home for comment, Lopez and his photojournalist Leo Marchesani were asked to leave "immediately."

Authorities have not said whether Jacques will face any charges if he recovers.