Town of Lantana workshop could solve drainage issues

LANTANA, Fla. — The town of Lantana will hold a workshop Monday to discuss possible solutions to stormwater and drainage issues.

They’re considering a potential fee on taxes to residents to help with flooding.

“The vision is this would be a fee that would help us with the storm water system and the capital improvement projects that are associated with that,” Eddie Crockett, the director of public services for the Town of Lantana, said.

Crockett said the money could go toward upgrading systems, pipes, drainage and maintenance.

He said Brent Whitfield and Chen Moore and Associates, the consultants that surveyed the area, will provide a presentation in which town staff and residents can ask questions.

According to a town manager’s report, a workshop was held on Dec. 12, 2022 to discuss the engineer’s preliminary findings and they finalized their report on Feb. 15, 2023.

The Town Council and their engineers approved a design, permitting and bidding for the drainage improvement project for North Atlantic Drive and Beach Curve Road, which is prone to flooding.

This process is expected to be wrapped up in September 2024.

The workshop is 5:30 p.m. at at 500 Greynolds Circle in Lantana.