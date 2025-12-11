LANTANA, Fla. — The Town of Lantana is signaling support for a proposed mixed-use project at 210 E Ocean Avenue that would bring a hotel, restaurant, retail space and an approximately 100-space parking garage.

Developers with Kenco Communities presented their plans to town leaders at Monday’s workshop, but received support without a formal vote.

Town of Lantana OK’s 7-story mix-use project on Ocean Avenue

The seven-story mixed-use project has drawn mixed reactions from nearby businesses and residents. Gina Burg, who owns a swimwear company across the site, says the project will boost the town’s economy.

“I’m really excited,” said Burg. “I really think that I would be really good for all of the businesses to just let us keep going and flourishing. “Having more traffic to bring people to our unique town, I think it’s going to be really incredible for all of us.”

Burg says it will help put Lantana on the map and give locals more places to visit. However, other people worry that the project could change the character of the area. They shared concerns about increased traffic, the building’s height and potential impact on Lantana’s small-town feel.

“I think you know, around here, being kind of an older area, traffic may be a problem,” said Jason McGee. “The roads are kind of narrow here. I don’t see a lot of room for expansion, so I think if they start bringing in a lot more business here, maybe it’s not going to be able to handle the extra people.”

Lantana generally limits building heights to 35 feet but allows exceptions. Developers are requesting approval for a minimum of seven stories. Town leaders say traffic studies will be completed before any final decisions are made.

“If they plan it right and everything, it may not be a problem, but that’s just what I could see right now,” said McGee.