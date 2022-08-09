Watch Now
PBSO looking for endangered girl who disappeared in February

Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 08, 2022
LANTANA, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding an endangered, missing girl last seen in February.

Amira Greene, 15, went missing on February 13, 2022.

She was wearing pink scrubs.

She is 5' 5" tall and weighs about 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

PBSO wants to remind the public that she's still missing.

If you have information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

