Friend testifies Euri Jenkins initiated murder-for-hire plot to kill wife

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After multiple delays, the trial of a Palm Beach County father accused of having his pregnant wife killed while she was sleeping continued Friday with the alleged middleman, Demitri Dale, testifying against his longtime friend, Euri Jenkins.

During his testimony, Dale said Jenkins told him he did not want anyone talking about his wife's murder over fear of getting arrested.

"I can't go to jail for something I didn't do," Dale said. "[Jenkins] said, 'Tell your friend to shut up.'"

Dale went on to admit that he lied under oath multiple times to detectives, but claims he had nothing to do with the shooting death of Makeva Jenkins.

"And you've told a lot of lies in those conversations?" defense attorney Gregg Lerman asked Dale.

"I've never denied that," Dale answered.

"And you indicated it's difficult to remember a lot of lies," Lerman said.

"Of course," Dale said.

The 33-year-old pregnant mother of three was shot to death while sleeping inside her own home near Lantana in June 2017. After five years of delays, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family is one step closer to justice.

Prosecutors said her husband, Euri Jenkins, hired a hit man to kill her because he didn't love her anymore and he wanted to cash in on her $500,000 life insurance policy.

Jenkins, Dale and the confessed gunman, Joevan Joseph, were all charged with the murder.

While on the stand Friday, Dale claimed he was only responsible for helping Jenkins find someone to commit the murder.

"I just know for a fact that I introduced Joevan Joseph to Euri Jenkins for the purpose of murder. That's it," Dale testified.

"You even told them that you had no knowledge of any plan or anything regarding this homicide, correct?" Lerman asked Dale.

"As it relates to the plan, I still maintain that," Dale answered.

During cross examination by the defense, Dale also testified that Jenkins was the sole mastermind behind the crime.

"There's no killing Makeva without Euri," Dale said.

"Well there's no killing Makeva without you and Mr. Joseph," Lerman said.

"No. Euri Jenkins is the one that initiated all of it because no one would have ever thought to kill Makeva if it didn't come from his mouth," Dale testified.

The trial is expected to continue Monday morning with testimony from Joseph and Makeva's brother.