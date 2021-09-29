Driver randomly shot while exiting I-95 in Lantana, police say

LANTANA, Fla. — Police in Lantana said a driver exiting Interstate 95 was shot by a man randomly firing a gun Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at the Hypoluxo Road exit.

Authorities said the gunman randomly fired multiple shots from the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road.

A driver who was exiting I-95 southbound was struck by at least one of the shots while on the exit ramp.

The victim was taken to the hospital, while the shooter drove away from the scene heading south.

Police are searching for the shooter but did not offer a description.

No other details were immediately available.

