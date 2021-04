LANTANA, Fla. — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division are investigating a homicide in Lantana.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Seminole Circle.

Deputies located a deceased woman.

The motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.