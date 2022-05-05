Watch
Brightline train collides with tractor-trailer in Lantana

No injuries reported
A Brightline train collided with one vehicle in Lantana Thursday evening.
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 05, 2022
LANTANA, Fla. — A Brightline train collided with a tractor-trailer in Lantana Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the scene at West Pine Street and South Dixie Highway at around 6 p.m.

A person on the train told WPTV that the southbound train left the West Palm Beach Brightline station at 5:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The scene has been turned over from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to the Lantana Police Department.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

