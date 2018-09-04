2 shocked after crane hits power line in Lantana

Mostly Cloudy
Two people were shocked after a crane touched a live power line in Lantana Tuesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. at a worksite near Lantana and Andrew Redding roads.
Fire rescue said one patient was transported to a local trauma center and the second patient was taken to a local hospital.
Their conditions were not released.
