2 shocked after crane hits power line in Lantana

Two people were shocked after a crane touched a live power line in Lantana Tuesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. at a worksite near Lantana and Andrew Redding roads.

Fire rescue said one patient was transported to a local trauma center and the second patient was taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions were not released.

#BreakingNews @PBCFR crews on location of an electrocution Lantana Rd/Andrew Redding Rd

2 Patients being transported to hospitals — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 4, 2018