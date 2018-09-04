Crane topples over, splitting Orlando roof in half

2:54 PM, Sep 4, 2018

ORLANDO-- A crane tore through the roof of a home after toppling over Tuesday in Central Florida.

The crane fell on top of the house in the Baldwin Park area of Orlando.

The roof was apparently under construction when the crane fell.

The Orlando Fire Department says there were no injuries.