Crane topples over, splitting Orlando roof in half

Crane falls on house in Orlando, splits roof.
ORLANDO-- A crane tore through the roof of a home after toppling over Tuesday in Central Florida.
The crane fell on top of the house in the Baldwin Park area of Orlando.
The roof was apparently under construction when the crane fell.
The Orlando Fire Department says there were no injuries.
Engine 4 is responding this scene on Lower Park Road. No injuries. Road in immediate area is closed. pic.twitter.com/Qao4EyjxMp— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 4, 2018
