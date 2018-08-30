VIDEO: Chopper 5 gets up close look at lightning in southern Palm Beach County

Scott Sutton
7:08 AM, Aug 30, 2018
1 hour ago

Chopper 5 gets up close look at lightning in Lake Worth Thursday morning

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Thunderstorms coming off the Atlantic Ocean lit up the skies of South Florida on Thursday morning, bringing downpours and multiple lightning strikes. 

Chopper 5 was high above Lake Worth at 6:45 p.m. when a large strike occurred off in the distance toward Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.  (Watch the video below)

 

Thankfully Johann Hoffend and Chopper 5 were at a safe distance from the storm when the strike occurred. 

Drivers should watch out for brief downpours associated with these storms during the morning commute. 

