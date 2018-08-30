VIDEO: Chopper 5 gets up close look at lightning in southern Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Thunderstorms coming off the Atlantic Ocean lit up the skies of South Florida on Thursday morning, bringing downpours and multiple lightning strikes.

Chopper 5 was high above Lake Worth at 6:45 p.m. when a large strike occurred off in the distance toward Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. (Watch the video below)

Thankfully Johann Hoffend and Chopper 5 were at a safe distance from the storm when the strike occurred.

Drivers should watch out for brief downpours associated with these storms during the morning commute.