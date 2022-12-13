Vehicle crashes onto Lake Worth Beach Golf Club, lands in sand trap

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A vehicle ended up in a sandy situation Monday night in Lake Worth Beach after crashing onto a golf course.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred just after 8 p.m. at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club.

Officials said the vehicle crashed near the 12th hole of the golf course, which is between Second Avenue N and Third Avenue N along Lakeside Drive.

Alexia Savage A vehicle crashed into a sand trap at Lake Worth Beach Golf Club on Dec. 12, 2022.

Pictures from the scene show that an SUV landed in a sand trap, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

The lone person in the SUV required extrication, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

That person was transported by Trauma Hawk to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire Rescue said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.