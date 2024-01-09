US Marine thanks volunteers in Lake Worth Beach for care packages

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A U.S. Marine got to thank volunteers in Lake Worth Beach for sending care packages to his unit in Okinawa, Japan.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Louis Cordero visited the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach warehouse in Lake Worth Beach. The non-profit organization sends care packages to active-duty military members around the world.

Cordero, a Park Vista High School 2016 graduate, is on a short leave home for the birth of his baby boy.

He thanked more than a dozen volunteers packing care packages including snacks, toiletries and hand-written notes.

Cordero said the packages received at his base in Japan were a huge boost to his team.

WPTV U.S. Marine 1st Lieutenant Louis Cordero, his wife and their newborn son visit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach warehouse in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

“Definitely amazing, definitely turns the tide for not only the moral at that unit but also with that individual Marine," Cordero said. "The work ethic and output from there just boosts up naturally because oh, someone actually does care for me.”

Cordero, his wife and baby will fly back to Japan Saturday and will get back to his Marine duties.

The organization relies on donations and volunteers to operate.

Those interested in helping, please visit https://www.forgottensoldiers.org/.