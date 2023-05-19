Sister of bride killed in South Carolina wedding day tragedy moving from Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach couple and their two young children are moving from Palm Beach County to be closer to family members after an unthinkable tragedy last month.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was killed when she and others in her wedding party, including her husband, were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Before the crash, the wedding party basked in the late April sunshine on a South Carolina beach.

Samantha Miller's sister, Mandi Jenkins, made the trip from Lake Worth Beach to be a bridesmaid.

Jenkins' two daughters were flower girls at the wedding.

WPTV Lisa Miller (left) and Mandi Jenkins discuss the heartbreak of losing their loved one on the day of her wedding.

The bride they called Sam was the center of it all.

"It was the happiest day of her life," Jenkins said about the April 28 wedding. "It was the happiest day for me to see her go through that."



Lisa Miller, the women's mother, agreed, saying the wedding was a joyous occasion.

"It wasn't like a million-dollar wedding, but it was a perfect wedding, and everybody was just so happy for them," Lisa Miller said.

After the reception, the mother and sister watched Sam and her new husband drive off in a golf cart.

Twenty minutes later, they said they heard sirens.

"We started hearing more," Jenkins said. "And mom looked at us and said, 'Something happened to Sam.' She knew it, and she felt it in her gut."

Her gut was right.

A car crashed into the golf cart carrying Sam, her husband and two others in the wedding party.

Sam was pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalized.

The local police department in South Carolina arrested the car's driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Jamie Lee Komoroski was arrested in the crash that took the life of Samantha Miller on her wedding day.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. The Associated Press reported she faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Police report Komoroski's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

"She made the conscious decision to get in her vehicle way over the legal limit," Jenkins said. "She killed my sister."

In the wake of the tragedy, Jenkins and her family plan to move from Lake Worth Beach to North Carolina to be with family and do their best to get through what happened on Sam's wedding day.

"We need each other to get through this," Jenkins said. "I don't think that we'll ever actually get through it, but you have to lean on people."

Jenkins' husband will be in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday to pack some of the family's essential items and head to North Carolina.

Through a mother's group on Facebook, they've been able to get some neighbors to donate boxes and supplies and help him pack.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.