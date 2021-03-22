Shots fired after MMA fight at Bamboo Room

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Deputies say a large brawl took place after a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in Lake Worth Beach Saturday night ended with someone shooting a firearm into the air.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Bamboo Room in Lake Worth Beach at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies learned that following the MMA fight, a large brawl took place with several people sustaining minor injuries.

At least two gunshots were fired into the air. No gunshot victims were found.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue treated all injured individuals.

The motive for the discharge of the weapon and suspect information are currently under investigation by detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.