Purple Heart recipient receives keys to mortgage-free home in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Purple Heart recipient Marine Lance Cpl. Leonard Chong said he always knew he wanted to join the military.

"It’s not for everybody, but you can make the best of it. I was fortunate to get in when I got in," Chong said. "If I didn't get hurt the way I did, I would have stayed in. A lot of people get different things from the foundation of it. I got patience. If I was asked to do it again, I'd do it again."

The infantryman's career ended 13 years ago during his second deployment to Iraq when his Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device. The blast was so severe that it rendered him unconscious, and he didn't fully return to his senses until he was in Landstuhl Hospital in Germany two days later.

"It took me a while to open up about it," Chong said.

WPTV Marine Lance Cpl. Leonard Chong received his new home through the Building Homes for Heroes program.

He was initially transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to begin his recovery. Chong still suffers from a traumatic brain injury from that incident, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic back pain, migraines and occasional seizures.

His former Veterans Affairs case manager Michelle Zielenski, now a Women Veterans program manager at Miami VA Medical Center, took notice and believed he needed a home for his family.

She decided to contact Building Homes for Heroes, a national nonprofit organization that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free, to veterans and their families.

Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted more than 300 homes in national partnership with corporations including JPMorgan Chase, Advance Auto Parts, Truck Hero and Lowes.

"He had lots of issues and injuries that he was working through," Zielenski said. "Knowing that he has a stable environment is just so huge for him and his family."

"I'm glad I opened up to my caseworker. She really got everything to me that's necessary," Chong added.

