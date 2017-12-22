PSL teen hero who saved motorcyclist's life offered chance to become EMT

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The teen hero from Port St. Lucie High School who saved a motorcyclist’s life with a tourniquet last week is now getting an offer to become a professional hero.

“I’m absolutely speechless about their offer," said Robert Golden, who jumped in to help stop the motorcyclist from bleeding out after watching him collide with a car, flying up into the air and slamming onto the ground.

James Menor, a recruiter for American Medical Response, was watching the story on WPTV last week. He contacted NewsChannel 5 the following day with an offer for Robert.

“We were very impressed by the way that Robert handled himself in such a dire situation," Menor said.

On Friday, AMR offered Robert a scholarship to EMT school after he graduates from Port St. Lucie High School next year. Then, they plan to hire him.

"We could use a guy like Robert," Menor said. "He fits the mold 100 percent.”

Menor can already picture Robert working in an ambulance bay. He’s already shown he can keep calm and make a difference in a high-stress situation.

"His composure, his courage, his compassion and basically, his quick thinking ultimately saved the man’s life," Menor said. "So with that being said, we wanted to make sure that his good deed did not go unnoticed."

Robert said he's very grateful for the offer and he has some thinking to do before deciding the exact path he'll take. He knows he wants to help people though.

"Still lots of thoughts. Paramedic, police, fire department," he said. "I have a few months to decide."

Robert is also considering joining the military, like his father, also Robert Golden, who he credits with teaching him how to make a tourniquet. Golden is an army veteran and has been teaching Robert first aid for years.

“I’m just damn proud of him that he took charge, stepped up to the plate, controlled the situation and helped save a life," Golden said.

While he’s saved one life, saving many more could be in store for his future.

“I still don’t feel like a hero," Robert said. "I really don’t because there’s people in this room that have done the same stuff almost every single day of their life.”

Robert said he's been in touch with the motorcyclist he helped. He video chatted with him Wednesday. He said the man is still in the hospital. Robert also went out to dinner with his family.

"He’s the most caring, selfless person in the world," Robert said. "It’s amazing just to know that he’s ok."