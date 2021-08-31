Watch
PBSO seeks to identify person who swiped donation box from Lake Worth Beach store

PBSO
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks to identify a person suspected of stealing a donation box from a Lake Worth Beach business.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 31, 2021
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks to identify a person suspected of stealing a donation box from a Lake Worth Beach business.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:15 p.m., the individual entered Cruz Fashion in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue and purchased a cold beverage.

They then stole a donation box designated for Guatemalan children with Leukemia containing approximately $300 and fled the store.

If you can identify this person, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

