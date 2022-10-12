PBSO seeks public's help in locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they say struck a pedestrian and abandoned the vehicle in an industrial area in Lake Worth.

The crash occurred on Sept. 17 at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Boutwell Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a female pedestrian was attempting to cross 10th Avenue North within the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck by a red 1997 F-150 Ford truck with Florida tag LYWA01.

Officials said the unidentified driver continued eastbound on 10th Avenue North and left the area. Road patrol deputies were able to quickly locate the vehicle in a nearby industrial area.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries Sunday, Oct. 9, according to PBSO.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Homicide Investigations Unit.

