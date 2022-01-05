PBSO seeks Lake Worth Beach strong arm robbery suspect

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a strong arm robbery suspect.

Deputies said the unknown suspect robbed a victim of their personal property in the 100 block of North L Street in Lake Worth Beach.

The suspect is identified as a White or Hispanic male with a brown beard, approximately 5'7" to 5'8" tall, weighing between 140 and 150 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt and white shoes.

The robbery occurred on November 30, 2021 at 5:08 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.