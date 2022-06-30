LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach State College are taking part in history and learning about what this moment means for their future.

Students in professor Mancusi’s Intro to American Government class are celebrating history on the high court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is paving the future for black women in law.

“It lets us know that we are more than just a little piece of America,” said Carmila Petit-Frere. “Its opening a lot of doors for us as black people and as a black woman and even for women who are not of color.”

The swearing-in of Jackson is a momentous moment in the nation’s highest court’s 233-year history.

“It just shows how far we’ve come as a country from when we weren’t even able to defend ourselves in court,” said Keyiela Wilborn-Adams.

As Justice Jackson shatters the glass ceiling, students are marking the moment.

“It could help the little black girl dream that anything is possible, and she can envision herself in doing such,” said one student.

History made outside of the classroom, represented inside.

“Because she is one black, and two she is also a woman, she has two disadvantages against her and despite all the odds, she still made it to the top,” said Petit-Frere.

“To be a woman of color in the Supreme Court is just very inspirational, especially a black woman in the Supreme Court,” said Wilborn-Adams. “I think it’s phenomenal.”