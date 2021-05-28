Palm Beach County beaches busy for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast, many people will be firing up the grills this Memorial Day weekend, while others will be flocking to the beach.

Memorial Day helps provide a major boost for businesses. Last year, sales fell flat at many places because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But things have turned around.

From swimming in the ocean to sitting in the sand, Lake Worth Beach was packed with locals and tourists on Friday.

"It's good just to get out finally," Karriem Rhode said.

Venturing out for the holiday weekend, Rhode lathered on the sunscreen after flying down from New Jersey.

"Even up north, it's like you go to bars, everything is getting back to normal. It's just a nice thing to see everybody is hanging out," Rhode said.

The parking lot was packed at Lake Worth Beach Park. Nearby, customers waited more than an hour for a table at Benny's On The Beach.

"That experience of getting people back into our restaurant and enjoy with us at Lake Worth Beach, it makes them keep coming back and having a good time," said Executive Chef Jeremy Hanlon.

Hanlon said sales are up at Benny's and across the street at Viva La Playa.. Both businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic and banking on Memorial Day to boost their bottom line.

"It's nice to see everyone walking around in their bathing suits and seeing the sand all over the floor and big smiles. It's great to have everyone here," Hanlon said.

Some restaurants out here are offering specials and a new Memorial Day weekend menu to draw people in.