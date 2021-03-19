Nila Galan: Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 84-year-old Lake Worth woman.

Nila Galan walked away from her home located in 2700 block of South Garden Drive at around 1 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Galan is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

She has been diagnosed with dementia, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nila Galan is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or call 911.

