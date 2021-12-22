Neighbors decorate street's median with Christmas lights in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One Lake Worth Beach neighborhood is getting into the Christmas spirit.

If you drive around the South Palm Park historic district, you'll notice the variety of Christmas lights decorating the street's median.

Right after Thanksgiving, residents decorate a section of the median in front of their house.

Afterwards, neighbors have an outdoor social event and vote on who won the holiday median of the year.

This tradition has been going on for 20 years.

"People we haven't met before...they all come out. and it brings the neighborhood together. It's a team effort and neighborhood. Every block rally around decorating. Every block has a block caption," said Natalie Makepeace with the neighborhood association.

The city provides the outlets and pays for the electricity bill.

If you'd like to drive through and view the lights, go to South Palm Way between 5th and 18th Avenue South.