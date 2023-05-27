Missing child alert issued for Lake Worth Beach teen

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy in Lake Worth Beach.

According to the FDLE, Matthew Rodriguez was last seen Friday in the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road, near Lake Worth Community High School.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the teenager is suicidal and borderline autistic.

He was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern on the front.

The alert warns not to approach him if seen.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FDLE or Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.