Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Missing child alert issued for Lake Worth Beach teen

Matthew Rodriguez, 17, last seen near Lake Worth Community High School
Matthew Rodriguez on white background
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Matthew Rodriguez on white background
Posted at 8:32 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 21:30:25-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy in Lake Worth Beach.

According to the FDLE, Matthew Rodriguez was last seen Friday in the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road, near Lake Worth Community High School.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the teenager is suicidal and borderline autistic.

He was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern on the front.

The alert warns not to approach him if seen.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FDLE or Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7