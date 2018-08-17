Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Lake Worth.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at 6:15 a.m. in the 600 block of North H Street near Sixth Avenue.

PBSO said the shooters fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. PBSO the investigation is ongoing.