Man killed after driving around railroad crossing gates, fatally struck by Brightline train

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A driver was hit and killed by a Brightline train after he drove around the flashing, railroad crossing gates in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue North.

Hidegalde Perez, 48, of West Palm Beach was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion eastbound at the railroad tracks.

Investigators said the railroad signal lights were flashing and safety arms were in the down position, preventing traffic from flowing due to the oncoming train.

Perez proceeded to drive around the eastbound arm and in between the crosswalk safety arm on the north side of the road.

He then drove into the path of the Brightline train, which was heading northbound.

The sheriff's office said Perez's car was propelled into a metal fence line and power pole, coming to rest on its passenger side.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.