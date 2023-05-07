Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Man found shot dead outside Lake Worth Beach home, deputies say

Motive for shooting unknown
Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 10:23:52-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man was found shot to death outside of a residence in Lake Worth Beach on Friday night, deputies said.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South H Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7