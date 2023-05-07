Man found shot dead outside Lake Worth Beach home, deputies say

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man was found shot to death outside of a residence in Lake Worth Beach on Friday night, deputies said.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South H Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.