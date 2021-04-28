Watch
Man found in vehicle with gunshot wounds in Lake Worth Beach

Crime scene tape posted outside Starbucks
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near a Starbucks in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., on April 28, 2021.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:13:22-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds around noon Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Dixie Hwy., which is near a busy area with multiple businesses and restaurants.

Pictures from the scene show crime tape posted outside a nearby Starbucks, which is closed while deputies investigate.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near a Starbucks in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., on April 28, 2021.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

