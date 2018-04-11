Man dies in Lake Worth rollover crash

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A man died Tuesday in a rollover crash in Lake Worth.

47-year-old Robert Alexander Makarits was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer westbound on Lake Worth Road just after 7 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle just past the intersection of Lyons Road.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says Makarits traveled over the median and overturned, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died on scene.

His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

PBSO says neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.