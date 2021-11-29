Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly a week ago near Lake Worth Beach has died from his injuries.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an unknown white van was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue N. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:42 a.m. east of Florida Mango Road.

Traffic was at a stop.

According to PBSO investigators, the van crossed the double yellow line and was headed eastbound in the painted median when Richard James Nicastro, 64, of West Palm Beach, stepped into the roadway between two stopped vehicles in an attempt to cross 10th Avenue N.

As Nicastro entered the painted median, he was struck by the van.

The driver of the van did not stop.

Nicastro was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries. He died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 as a result of his injuries.