Lifeguards needed at YMCA of the Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — School is back in session but staff at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches said the heat is not taking a break.

To keep up with the demand to keep cool, the YMCA Aquatic Center in Lake Worth is looking to fill several lifeguard positions.

A lot of the spots were previously filled by teens during summer vacation. However, the pools are more busy than ever as the heat continues, making the need for lifeguards more important.

The YMCA is looking for applicants, ages 16 and up, with strong swimming skills. They will assist with certification courses. The introductory hourly rate is $12 an hour and staff said it’s a great first job opportunity.

“We have a lot of students that it’s their first job. We have students that come in for the community hours and after they decide to stay with us working,” YMCA Program Director Yarelis Leon said. “I think this is a good place to work.”

Starting in September, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches will soon be managing the fitness center and related activities at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens.