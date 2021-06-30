Watch
Lake Worth seeks applicants for education task force

7 residents will represent each of city's schools
Lake Worth Beach, Florida
Lake Worth Beach
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:25:00-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The City of Lake Worth Beach is looking for people to join its education task force.

The task force will be comprised of a group of seven residents who will each represent one of the city's schools.

The goal is to allow the city commission to be a more informed advocate for local schools and have long-term benefits for education.

All applicants must be Lake Worth Beach residents and/or own a business in the city.

Applications are due by July 15.

Click here to apply to join the task force.

