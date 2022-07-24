Lake Worth Beach veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, people in Lake Worth Beach came together to honor a special member of the community.

A South Florida veteran named Herman Mathews celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Mathews said his greatest accomplishment in his 102 years is surviving World War II.

The celebrations got underway with a parade as first responders drove by in their emergency vehicles and motorcyclists from a local patriot riders group joined them.

The event took place outside the All County funeral home where staff who organized the birthday said they met him through some of their services and stayed in touch and have since become close friends.

"He is a special man we have all had multiple conversations with him and and I don't even know, I don't know how Herman became part of us but he did and we love him," said Jessie Marucci, who works with All County and is a friend of Mathews.

Marucci said Mathews doesn't have any local family so when staff found out it was his birthday, they decided to surprise him.

"I feel good, I feel mighty surprised. It's a surprise about this. Look at all these all these motorcycle guys!" said Mathews.

He said his secret to making it to 102 is a combination of drinking clear liquor, and a little bit of luck.

After the parade people got together inside the facility for food and beverages.