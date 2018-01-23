Golf cart catches fire at Lake Worth repair business

Scott Sutton
5:38 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 hour ago

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A golf cart repair business was damaged by a fire Monday evening in Lake Worth. 

At 5:31 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a commercial fire in the 500 block of Industrial St. in Lake Worth.

Before they arrived, firefighters said they could see a column of black smoke from Interstate 95.  Crews arrived and quickly entered the business, locating a golf cart fully engulfed in flames. 

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent business. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

