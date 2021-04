LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a bee attack Friday afternoon in Lake Worth.

Firefighters said the incident happened at 2:04 p.m. on K Street.

First arriving units reported a swarm of bees attacking a person and two dogs.

Firefighters used foam from their hose lines to deter the bees and rescue them, officials said.