City of Lake Worth Beach extends alfresco dining

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Judith King is mopping up around her consignment shop " Fashion Exchange Inc." She said Lake Worth Beach's decision to allow alfresco dining to help local restaurants through the pandemic has become a nightmare for her small business.

"I've had many clients that wouldn't shop here because it was full of cars, and they tried the parking lots, and they were full," she said.

Currently, downtown Lake Worth Beach has 667 parking spaces when the city decided to allow alfresco dining 20-25 spaces were taken.

"I think it's served its purpose I'm glad it helped everybody. I think it's wonderful but now I think it's time to wrap it up and continue the way we were before COVID," King said.

The folks at Dave's Last Resort and Raw Bar said outdoor dining really helped get them through the past year.

"We wanted to do it for the customers. So, a lot of customers weren't happy sitting inside, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to sit outside," manager Cathy Broz said.

Broz said an issue with the outdoor seating should be taken up with the city.

"I'm not sure why they're complaining because we're going by what the city allowed us to do," she said.

And according to commissioner Herman Robinson, alfresco seating will continue through the week of the Fourth of July.

"The consensus was it demonstrated energy on the street, that we're alive, well, and kicking, and enjoy being out," he said.

Great for many eateries but not for Judith King.

"I think the Fourth of July weekend, that should be the end of it. I think things should go back to normal," she said.

