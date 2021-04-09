British store owners in Lake Worth Beach remember life of Prince Philip

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The British Depot in Lake Worth Beach is one of the few places in Palm Beach County where you can get a little taste of the British Isles.

Like many people around the world, the owners of the business are mourning Friday’s death of Prince Philip.

Far away from the British Depot in Lake Worth Beach, store owners Lisa and Ryan Ireland spoke via Zoom from England about the sad news.

They said the United Kingdom is grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth's husband.

WPTV Lisa and Ryan Ireland own the British Depot in Lake Worth Beach.

"I think they're very supportive of the monarchy, definitely," Ryan Ireland said.

"I think the nation has come together more than anticipated by the USA," Lisa Ireland said. "The support nationally has been overwhelming for her."

The Irelands have owned their British-themed shop in Lake Worth Beach for 20 years. The business is stocked with grocery goods from overseas and a few reminders of home.

WPTV The British Depot in Lake Worth Beach offers a variety of goods from the United Kingdom.

While back home in London on Friday, they reflected on the man who stood behind the queen during their 70-year marriage.

"He understood his role. ... He accepted it," Lisa Ireland said.

"He did speak his mind though. He didn't just stand by and take things. He definitely spoke his mind. I think he was very humorous in some of his antics," Ryan Ireland said.

Philip recently spent several weeks in the hospital in February and underwent a heart procedure in March before dying Friday at the age of 99.