Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach

Two passengers remained at scene but were unable to identify driver
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 17:23:40-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach Friday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified Black man driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix was driving southbound on Cochran Avenue at a high rate of speed at 2:07 p.m.

He attempted to make a left turn onto 12th Avenue S., but was unable to due to his speed.

His vehicle ran off the roadway, crossed a grassy area and entered into the overhang at 1901 12th Avenue S. and struck a bicyclist who was stationary, straddling his bicycle.

The Toyota continued southeast impacting the building and entered the east parking lot where it came to rest.

Both the driver and one passenger fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Two other passengers remained at the scene and provided statements to PBSO, but were unable to identify the driver.

The bicyclist, James Beloian, 74, of Lake Worth Beach, died as a result of his injuries.

