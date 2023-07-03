Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Beachgoers embrace heat, sunshine on Lake Worth Beach

'Lake Worth Beach is just amazing,' beachgoer tells WPTV
Beachgoers are soaking up the sunshine and the heat on the eve of the Fourth of July.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 16:43:46-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Romy Baer is all about relaxing on Lake Worth Beach.

"It's just a gorgeous day," she said Monday. "The water is like nowhere I've ever been. To me, it's beautiful — the warmth of it, the comfortability of it."

Many, like Baer, said coming to the beach is a holiday tradition.

"I'm excited for this long holiday weekend," she said. "I'm excited to celebrate the Fourth."

It's hot outside. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s all week.

Beachgoers at Lake Worth Beach, July 3, 2023
Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine on a hot day, July 3, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

"A little warm, but it's not raining every day either like it was back home," one man said.

There's nothing but sun along the coast. Lake Worth Beach is packed with residents and tourists.

"Barry and Sharon Harvey from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," Sharon Harvey said, introducing herself and her husband.

Beachgoer lounges on beach chair at Lake Worth Beach, July 3, 2023
A beachgoer soaks up the sun while lounging on a beach chair, July 3, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

And while you're at the beach, don't forget to put on some sunscreen, find some shade, drink lots of water and be aware of rip currents.

Also, don't forget the sand is hot.

"The sand was just a little hot, had to run across, put my feet in the water," Barry Harvey said.

Folks out enjoying the day said it's cool seeing everyone getting out and having fun.

"It's just amazing," Baer said. "Lake Worth Beach is just amazing."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7