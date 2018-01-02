4 people pulled from Intracoastal Waterway in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Four people were pulled from the water after a boating incident in Lake Worth on Monday night.

At 9:32 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a boating incident with people in the water on the northwest side of the Lake Worth Bridge.

Crews arrived and found four people in the Intracoastal Waterway and rescued them from the water.

After evaluation, two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lake Worth Cmd *update2* two injured being transported to a local hospital — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) January 2, 2018