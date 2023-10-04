$31.8 million needed for Lake Worth Beach water infrastructure improvements

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The City of Lake Worth Beach is taking its efforts to fix area drainage issues to Tallahassee.

With $31.8 million worth of water/infrastructure project needs, the city will be asking the state for $1.8 million, which is what the city can afford for a 50% match in this budget year.

The Lake Worth Beach City Council talked about the drainage situation Tuesday.

Currently, the city has to look at its budget and decide what can be allocated.

"How would you describe the water drainage situation in Lake Worth Beach?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"It's very frustrating, it's uncomfortable, and it's definitely an issue in the city," resident Phillip Allen Warren said.

Warren and his partner, Ava Guthrie, said that they've seen poor drainage throughout the city.

Phillip Allen Warren and his partner, Ava Guthrie, talk to WPTV report Joel Lopez about drainage issues in Lake Worth Beach.



"Yeah I was walking down the street and I got completely soaked in water, somebody decided to speed up on purpose and go right through the puddle and it completely went right over me like it completely splashed me," Guthrie said.

Commissioners have identified $1.8 million in water infrastructure projects that they said are a priority.

On the list is a $300,000 cost for the Ninth Avenue South Pump Station's design and permitting, which they'll be asking for $150,000.



Also the final-phase completion of the Parrot Cove Mitigation project with a request of $250,000 from the state of the total $500,000 cost.

"When you have as many needs as laLake Worth Beach as far as flooding and sea level rise, you’re going to have to prioritize which is what they’re doing," Richard Pinksy, the City of Lake Worth Beach's lobbyist, said.

He'll be advocating for the money in Tallahassee on Monday.

Richard Pinksy, the City of Lake Worth Beach's lobbyist, said the nearly $32 million in infrastructure needs is barely scratching the surface.



“In your experience is that an easy ask?" Lopez asked.

"There’s nothing easy in Tallahassee. That is certainly within reason for the amount of needs that the city has, so they're not asking for anything extraordinary," Pinsky said. "Because they are a coastal community extra concern and consideration is given to the coastal communities because of the flooding and sea level rise."

Pinsky said that session ends in the middle of March, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has until June to sign the budget.

Lake Worth Beach city commissioners approved a $1,000,097 project to replace a water pump that is placed at the end of 18th Avenue with a new and updated pump to help with street flooding.

July 1 is when the new fiscal year begins, which is when the city could begin to see the funding if it’s approved.



"What's your message to the city on their efforts to address this issue?" Lopez asked.

"Allocate the funds where they need to be allocated and fix what needs to be fixed," Warren responded.