2 people injured after vehicle crashes through antique mall display window in Lake Worth Beach

Chase Scott
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 22, 2022
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a car crashed through an antique shop display window in Lake Worth Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Crews reported to the incident at Lake Avenue and 1st Avenue S.

Sources said the vehicle ended up fully inside the Bruce Kodner Galleries antique mall destroying thousands of dollars in rare antiques, including glass vases, bronze statues and other valuable works of antique art.

Both patients were transported to a trauma facility. Their condition is unknown.

It's not clear what has caused the crash.

