2 people arrested after young girl dies from fentanyl, cocaine intoxication in Palm Beach County

Child left abandoned on aunt's doorstep, detectives say
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 26, 2021
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two people were arrested Thursday after a child with drugs in her system died in Palm Beach County last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the incident occurred July 10 at just before 10:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach.

Detectives said the child's paternal aunt received a knock on her door and discovered her niece on the front doorstep in a car seat with no one else around.

Barbera said the aunt was advised by other family members that the child needed help and should be brought to the hospital.

The aunt drove the girl to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined that the child's cause of death was fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Charquez Giles and Latonia Clemons were arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

The PBSO did not release the suspects' relation to the child.

The sheriff's office said both face third-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.

