19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 07, 2022
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a drug from a Lake Worth Beach pharmacy.

On Tuesday, October 4, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) received a phone call from the Walgreens store in Lake Worth Beach reporting an occupied burglary.

A PBSO spokesperson said Andrew Anthony Anderson, 19, entered the store wearing a mask and stole Promethazine with Dextromethorphan from the pharmacy.

Anderson was charged with burglary to an occupied structure, wearing a mask while committing the offense, and petit theft.

