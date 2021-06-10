Juvenile injured in shooting near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Haverhill Commons just off Haverhill Road just before 1:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the juvenile suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

We are working a shooting in the area of Haverhill Commons, WPB. We found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wound(s). Shooter was immediately identified and taken into custody. There is no threat to the community. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/ysD2PkNSsY — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

Barbera said the shooter was immediately identified and taken into custody, and there was no threat to the community.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are headed to the scene to investigate the shooting.