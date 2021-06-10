Watch
Juvenile injured in shooting near West Palm Beach

Shooter taken into custody
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:44:00-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Haverhill Commons just off Haverhill Road just before 1:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the juvenile suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Barbera said the shooter was immediately identified and taken into custody, and there was no threat to the community.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are headed to the scene to investigate the shooting.

